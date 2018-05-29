KP Assembly passes 182 laws in five years

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial assembly, which completed its five-year term Monday passed 182 laws during last five years fulfilling majority of its manifesto promises as far as legislation is concerned.

According to analysis of data available on official website of KP Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led house fulfilled majority of party’s manifesto promises as far as legislation in the provincial assembly is concerned with legislation on 22 out of 30 issues mentioned in its manifesto. The assembly passed 18 percent of its total legislation on employment and benefits for civil servants. Interestingly, the KP Assembly passed five bills to increase perks and privileges of its members. The data shows KP Assembly also prioritised health and education in legislation. The 124-member assembly passed 15 bills on education during last five years. On the area of health, the PTI-led assembly passed 16 bills.

The House also focused more on passing anti-graft laws with 10 laws on corruption and accountability during last five years. However The News analysis shows PTI government in KP failed to pass any laws on issues like tax reforms, criminal justice system and special persons’ rights despite high promises in election manifesto.

The main themes of PTI manifesto promises included, energy, institutional reforms, accountability, governance, expenditure reforms, tax reforms, human capital development, health, education, skills development, growth, industry, trade, agriculture, water security and housing.

While contacted for version, Muhammad Idrees, a member of KP Assembly from PTI was of the view that his party had developed best policies for education and managed to enhance the capacity of teaching staff. He added that the government has developed a great system for the promotion of quality education in KP. “There is no need for more legislation on education subject but to implement the already passed laws from the assembly in letter and spirit.” Despite repeated contacts KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser did not respond to The News request for version. However talking to The News, KP Parliamentary Secretary for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Nagina Khan had defended increasing salaries of assembly members. She said the PTI government had eliminated all the means of corruption for members, they were being compensated with enhanced salaries, perks, etc. Governance, economy and local government were other priorities for law making for the KP governments.

Some important laws passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are Right to Public Services Bill, 2014, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority Bill, 2017, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Bill, 2013, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Bill, 2013, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Promotion, Protection and Enforcement of Human Rights Bill, 2014, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Free Compulsory Primary and Secondary Education Bill, 2017, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Employment of Children Bill, 2015, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities Bill, 2014, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Citizens Bill, 2014, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women Bill, 2016, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Bill, 2017, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2016, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prevention of Conflict of Interest Bill, 2016 and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission Bill.