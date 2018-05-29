Tue May 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Ramazan Tenpin Bowling ends

LAHORE: Ramazan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 concluded at Leisure City Bowling Club with a win for Ijazur Rehman on Monday.Held under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, this event had one Master Singles in which players from different cities of Pakistan participated in good number. After completion of 15 games, final rounds were played among the top 4 players in which each player complete a set of two games. ijazur Rehman won the title of the championship by scoring a massive total of 374 score with an average of 187. Afzal Akhtar got 2nd position by scoring 363 total in two games with 181.5 average while Saqib Shahzad remained 3rd by scoring total 328.

