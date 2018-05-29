Extend the deadline

Chitral University announced its schedule for private examinations. Although the advertisement was published in both print and online newspapers, many prospective candidates who live in the remote areas of the Chitral district were not aware of it. As a result, they missed the deadline. In remote villages, there is limited access to radio, internet and newspaper. The poor students will now have to either wait for another year or pay additional Rs2,500 as late fee.

The university administration should consider extending the last date with no late fee for another 15 days so that a maximum number of candidates can appear for M A examinations.

Shah Alam Khan

Chitral