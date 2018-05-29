Governor lauds role of Hindu community in country’s progress

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has acknowledged the important role being played by the Hindu community, like other minorities, in the country’s integrity, defence, economic stability and uplift of the social sector.

Like in other parts of the country, the Hindu community enjoyed the same rights and opportunities to participate in the development and prosperity of Sindh under the principles set by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The governor was talking to the Pandit of Panjmukhee Mandar, Ram Nath Mishra, who called on him at the Governor House, said an official statement on Monday. Zubair said Pakistan was founded on the guidelines given by the Quaid-e-Azam, wherein all religious minorities enjoyed the same religious and social liberty, and equal opportunities of progress and prosperity.

The minorities’ role had been very prominent in the development and prosperity of the country, he said, adding that the minorities had due representation at all levels – from the parliament down to the local bodies.

He advised that the Hindus should vote for the right persons in general elections so that they could better play a role for their welfare, along with the country’s progress and prosperity. Pandit Ram Nath Mishra apprised the governor of the issues facing the Hindu community. He appreciated the governor’s efforts for providing protection to the minorities and for resolving their issues.