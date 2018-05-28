Palestinian President Abbas hospital stay extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who officials said is being treated for a lung infection, will remain in hospital for an eighth day on Sunday.
The 82-year-old leader had been expected to be released from hospital in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, but this was postponed, Abbas´ office said in a text message to journalists. Abbas, who is a heavy smoker, was admitted on May 20 for what doctors had initially said were medical tests following ear surgery. He was shown on Palestinian television last week walking along a hospital corridor and sitting in an armchair reading a newspaper.
