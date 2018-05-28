Turncoats to be held accountable in polls: Rafiq

OKARA: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq Sunday said that people would hold the turncoats accountable in the general elections.

Addressing a press conference here at the railway station, he said whomever the PML-N would award the ticket, people would vote him. He said the turncoats had been changing loyalties at all times. He said the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif was quite same though their way of expressing was different.

The minister held a meeting with the railway authorities. He said on June 6, the affairs of Okara Railway Station would be handed over to Redemco Company which will supervise all matters. “The voters will never come under any pressure. On July 25, the N-League would again become victorious with the heavy majority.

If Mian Nawaz Sharif had to face any sentence from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Panama case, it will make no difference to election rather the people will vote the PML-N in majority, keeping in view its development works in the past,” he claimed.

Rafiq said if the PML-N had to go for seat adjustment in other provinces then it would not hesitate in doing so. “Now the politics of cheating will not work and people will them out of the elections,” he added. MNA Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj was also present on the occasion.