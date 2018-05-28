Punjab govt gears up to save irrigation water

SIALKOT: Punjab government has launched a comprehensive programme for promoting agriculture sector on modern lines and to save irrigation water from wastage through modern irrigation system.

Sources in the agriculture department told the APP on Sunday that 25 percent canal water, 30 percent water courses and 35 percent water is wasted in agriculture fields from available water resources, which has reduced availability of water to 45 million acre feet.

The required water is 65 million acres feet is needed for crops annually in Punjab, he informed. According to the experts, the agriculture sector is confronting with serious shortage of water since long and it will be more worsen in future. They urged the farmers to adopt modern irrigation technology to avoid irrigation water wastage. The adoption of modern irrigation system will be supportive in saving 40 to 60 percent water as well as help in saving 30 to 60 percent wastage of fertiliser.

Sources said the Punjab government was committed to bringing about revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector on top priority and many steps had already been taken in this regard. The basic concept of this plan is to promote agriculture sector on modern lines to make it profitable and enhance its productivity.

The Punjab government has set aside Rs4.76 billion for a three-year plan for the promotion of per acre yield in the province.