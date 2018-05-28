Seminar arranged to mark 20th anniversary of nuclearisation

PESHAWAR: A seminar was arranged at the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar, on Sunday to mark the 20th anniversary of nuclearization of the country. The seminar titled “20 years of nuclearisation of South Aisa; technical and political dimension” was organised by the International Relations Students Association (IRSA).

IRNUM Director Dr Rauf Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion, while chairman of the department Prof Dr Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi also spoke at the event.Dr Soherwordi said that Pakistan and India went nuclear in May 1998 with the twosuccessive operations Chaghai 1 on May 28 and Chaghai 2 on May 30.

The nuclear detonations by Pakistan were a response to the India’s nuclear tests named as Shakti 1, 2, and 3.The US put extreme pressure on Pakistan to stop it from going nuclear. However, Pakistan didn’t pay any heed to the US pressure and even its offer of $6 billion was rejected and the successful nuclear tests were conducted, he said.

It merits a mention here that the country was ruled by the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif when the nuclear tests were conducted. Dr Rauf Khattak said that the peaceful use of atom or nuclear technology is the cornerstone of his field. Pakistan atomic technology is responsible for use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes like medical, he said.

“KANUP and IRNUM are Cancer prevention programmes. Major facilities-nuclear images like X-rays, Oncology-radiation and medical physics are important means of medical treatment in the present age and IRNUM is working its best to benefit this to patients,” he said.He spoke more about medicines from the nuke technology. He further said 80 percent of cancer patients at provided treatment by IRNUM and allied hospitals in Pakistan.