Two cops martyred, as many terrorists killed in Quetta

QUETTA: Two policemen were martyred in a shooting by armed men here on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred on the Sarki Road when the assailants opened fire on policemen, according to Geo News report. Four passers-by were also injured in the firing. In the meantime, policemen in another vehicle opened fire on the terrorists, killing two of them. One of the injured attackers, however, managed to get away from the scene, the police said. The wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, where they were under treatment.