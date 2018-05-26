Sat May 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2018

District councillor shot dead in Mardan

MARDAN: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a district council member belonging to Awami National Party (ANP) at Sawaldhair area here early Friday, police sources said. They said that Sabz Ali Khan, a resident of Sawaldhair, who is district council member from ANP, was present outside his bother-in-law’s house at Bakhshali-Sawaldher road when unidentified armed men opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. On the complaint of Jamshed Khan, brother of the deceased, the police registered a case against unidentified killers and started investigation. Jamshed Khan told police that his family had no enmity with anyone.

