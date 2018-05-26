De Villiers invited by Quetta to be part of PSL-4

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have formally invited AB de Villiers to be in action for the next edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL-4), asking him to consider the option.

De Villiers, who recently announced retirement from all international cricket, has never featured in the PSL despite being invited numerous times by the franchises and requested by his Pakistani fans.

Last year, Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal had wished to include de Villiers in his squad, but things couldn’t work according to his plan. “Many people ask us why we couldn’t bring AB de Villiers on board. It’s tough to sign those who are not in the draft pool. We can only pick what’s available,” he told media at players’ draft.

In the international arena, de Villiers has scored 8,765 runs in 114 Tests, 9,577 runs in 228 ODIs and 1,672 runs in 78 T20s. De Villiers maintained a batting average of 53.50 in the ODI format with strike rate of 101.09.

As far as his IPL career is concerned, he has played 141 games and scored 3,953 runs at an average of 39.53. Having a remarkable strike rate of 150.93, de Villiers has scored three hundreds and 28 fifties. He has 186 sixes and 326 fours on his back.Till now, he has played several foreign leagues by representing major teams like Barbados Tridents, Delhi Daredevils, Northerns, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Titans.