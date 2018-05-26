Archery federation suspends Wapda’s Rehman

LAHORE: The Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) suspended Wapda of player Abdul Rehman from the national team of Asian Games ongoing training camp here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

According to Secretary General PAF Muhammad Wasal Khan, Abdul Rehman violated the code of conduct during the training camp for which he was suspended. He said that PAF also informed his department Wapda regarding this incident. He further said that the second phase of the training camp for the Asia Games will be held after Eid here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

He said 3 male and 4 female will be participating in the camp after Eid. Male players include Muhammad Tayab, Idrees Majeed and Muhammad Nadeem while female players comprise Umme Zehara, Nabeela Kausar, Symbol Zubair and Aqsa Nawaz.

He said the coaches imparting training to the players include Sarfraz, Imran Khan and Jalaluddin. The 2018 Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.