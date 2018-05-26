Karachi Gymkhana edge Ashfaq Memorial in KG T20

KARACHI: Hosts Karachi Gymkhana defeated Ashfaq Memorial Hospital by four wickets in a low-scoring Group C fixture of Karachi Gymkhana Ramadan Festival Twenty20 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Friday.

Batting first after winning the toss, debutants Ashfaq Hospital were bowled out for 121 in 19.2 overs with Hafiz Shafiq (30 off 20 balls) and Haseeb-ur-Rahman (24 off 25 balls) being the leading scorers as the innings was rocked by off-spinner Shah Shahjani (3-18) and left-arm spinner Haider Ali (3-28).

Muhammad Rizwan struck unbeaten 56 off 50 balls with one six and five fours to take Karachi Gymkhana past the target of 122 with seven deliveries remaining. He was adjudged Man of the Match.Azhar Khan’s cameo of 12-ball 21, including four boundaries, and Taimur Sultan’s 20 off 22 balls, featuring three fours, also helped the Gymkhana cause. Left-arm spinner Hafiz Shahid picked up a couple of quick wickets.