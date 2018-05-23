Trivial issue claims life in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A man was killed over a petty issue in the precincts of Atta Shaheed police on Tuesday.

Murtaza alias Makhni of Chak 114/SB exchanged harsh words with Usman Akbar over a petty a few days ago. On the day of the incident, Murtaza shot dead Usman near Chak 115/SB on Risala Road. Police have arrested the accused.

DDWP approves 3 uplift schemes: Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) Tuesday approved three development projects of worth Rs 333 million in the district.

A meeting of DDWP was held here under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Nadeem Mehboob. Director Development Qadeer Ahmed, Superintendent Engineer (SE) Public Health, XEN Highways and Building department were also present. The meeting was informed that 11.76 kilometer road from Jhawrian to Bharth Road via Gangwal-New Bharath and link Khursheed to Bhera Jhawarian Road would be constructed with Rs 133.2 million. A project of clean drinking water in cantonment limit at 49-tail and adjacent areas was also approved and Rs 140.38 million would be spent on this project. The meeting was informed that expansion of Sahiwal-Circular Road would also be completed at a cost of Rs 56.1 million while approval for the grant of funds was also granted.

Beggars throng city: A large number of beggars have thronged city with the advent of the holy month of Ramazan. They are creating hurdles for commuters and the vehicular traffic. However, no action is being taken against them by any authority.

Various groups of women carrying infants, bandaged arms of young men accompanying them, middle-aged men showing physical disabilities, barefooted children selling low-quality products, are a most sight in the city these days.

Locals demanded a strict action against these beggars.

An official of the Social Welfare Department said various teams were conducting raids at different points against the beggars.

Magistrate seizes huge quantity of date: A price control magistrate seized a huge quantity of dates hoarded at various cold storages in the district.

The magistrate along with police raided a secret cold storage and recovered 839 bags and 3,817 cartons of dates which were stored to create artificial shortage in the open market.