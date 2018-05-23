Woman threatens immolation if abducted daughter not recovered

FAISALABAD: A woman Tuesday threatened to immolate herself, along with her elder daughter, in front of the CPO office if her abducted daughter was not recovered forthwith.

Fauzia Perveen of Maqsoodabad has threatened to immolate herself if her abducted daughter Aman was not recovered. Addressing a press conference at the press club here, she said she had got her house vacated from the accused persons.

Later, they allegedly abducted her younger daughter Aman on May 8 when she had gone to the market.

She said according to eye-witnesses, accused Shahbaz, Shafiq, Yasin and Sajida Perveen had forcibly put the girl into the car and disappeared. Fauzia said later they phoned her and threatened her of dire consequences and killing her daughter if she reported the matter to the police.

She appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to immediately intervene into this matter and direct the local police to recover her daughter from the abductors and give them strict punishment.