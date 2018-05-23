Educators caught for getting job on fake degrees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Directorate of Education on Tuesday caught two more female educators for getting employment in the government schools by submitting fake degrees.
They are Samar Rana, educator of Chak 152/RB, Chak Jhumra and Zarina Naz of Girls Primary School, Chak 486/GB, Samundri.
The education authorities have cancelled their recruitment contracts and referred their case to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for further interrogation.
