Educators caught for getting job on fake degrees

FAISALABAD: The Directorate of Education on Tuesday caught two more female educators for getting employment in the government schools by submitting fake degrees.

They are Samar Rana, educator of Chak 152/RB, Chak Jhumra and Zarina Naz of Girls Primary School, Chak 486/GB, Samundri.

The education authorities have cancelled their recruitment contracts and referred their case to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for further interrogation.