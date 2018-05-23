Boxer Zaigham excels in Hamilton

LAHORE: Lightweight pugilist Zaigham Baloch has made the phrase like father like son true by following in the footsteps of his father former international boxer Rasheed Baloch and winning his fourth fight on trot in Hamilton, New Zealand. Having taken part in the amateur category, Zaigham had five fights under his belt losing one. In his recent fight he had a split decision win. This 19 year old son of the president of Pakistan Professional Boxing Federation did not had a dream start to his debut losing on technical grounds earlier this year. However, he came back strongly winning the next four consecutive fights. His last win came in the National Golden Gloves Boxing Championship of New Zealand. A student of national school of Hamilton, Zaigham gets his boxing training apart from his father at YMCA Boxing Academy. With having dream of representing in the Olympics, he plans to turn professional after achieving his dream in the multi sport event.