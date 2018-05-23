PHC summons DC, Auqaf administrator in ‘Shamshan Ghat’ case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday summoned the deputy commissioner and Auqaf administrator, Peshawar, to explain as to why land was not provided for 'Shamshan Ghat' or cremation ground even after allocation of funds by the government. A two-member bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Musarrat Hilali directed the deputy commissioner, Auqaf administrator and Town-1 nazim to appear on May 31

in the court to explain their position. The bench issued direction in a writ petition filed by Sikh community through Baba Gurpal Singh, Peshawar Sikh community head, seeking an order to direct the government to provide land for 'Shamshan Ghat' or cremation ground where they could cremate the dead.

Justice Musarrat Hilali took notice of the arguments of additional advocate general, representing the provincial government that practical steps were not taken for establishment of the Shamshan Ghat and provision of vehicle due to differences among various groups of the community on it.

Justice Musarrat questioned why the district government had kept mum over the fund allocated for Shamshan Ghat and vehicle. During hearing, Khurshid Khan, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated funds for establishment of Shamshan Ghat and ambulance for carrying the body, but the deputy commissioner and Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs were employing delaying tactics in utilisation of these funds for establishment of Shamshan Ghat.

He submitted that the funds for Shamshan Ghat and vehicle had been transferred to the deputy commissioner, but no practical steps had been taken so far for execution of this important project for the Sikh and Hindu communities.