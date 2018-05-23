Quetta Gladiators Academy thump Momin Seed CC

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators Academy made a winning start to their campaign by whacking Momin Seed Cricket Club by 108 runs in their Group A encounter of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Twenty20 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Quetta Gladiators Academy posted a mammoth 194 for five, which was largely made possible by opener Azam Khan, who clobbered seven sixes and six fours in his breezy 90 off only 49 balls. He was later declared Man of the Match.

Bilal Shah, who remained undefeated on 41 off 25 balls with one six and three fours, and Abdul Nasir, who struck two sixes and three fours in 22-ball cameo yielding 34 runs, sustained the momentum in the death overs.

Momin Seed CC never recovered after losing wickets upfront. They were initially pegged back by medium-pacers Adeel Khan and Muhammad Shahid. Then the left-arm spinners Zainullah (3-13) and Ghulam Muhammad (3-22) ran through the batting to dismiss their opponents for a paltry 86 in 15.3 overs.