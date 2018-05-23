AAG Barrister Mahesar appointed head of SM Law College

Sindh Additional Advocate General Barrister Mustafa Mahesar has been appointed head of Sindh Muslim Law College Karachi by the Board of Governors for Law Colleges Karachi.

He completed his bar-at-law from Lincolns Inn, London, and also holds two LLMs from City University London. In a statement, he has thanked the board for reposing trust in his leadership and teaching qualities.

Mahesar was a solicitor at the Supreme Court of England and Wales, and an internee at the International Court of Justice at Hague and the European Court of Human Rights at Strasbourg, France. He also served as an assistant to the former chairman of the bar of England and Wales, Anthony Scrivenor.

The barrister was involved in the field of human rights at the United Nations Human Rights Commission at Geneva when he was sponsored by the Vienna-based International Institute of Peace. In addition to that, he has a vast experience of teaching law both in London and in Karachi. He has been a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation law scholar and has attended law conferences in Nepal and Sri Lanka.