Pakistan street child football team gets warm welcome

ISLAMABAD: As the World Street Child Football Cup runner-up team returned home to a hero’s welcome on Saturday, captain Mohammad Abdullah rued the missed opportunities that denied them the trophy.

Pakistan were defeated by Uzbekistan in a penalty shootout in the final played in Russia.

The team landed at the Islamabad International Airport and was accorded a warm welcome by football enthusiasts.

“We worked hard over the last three months. With a bit of more international exposure our team could have turned unbeatable.

“We also missed opportunities in the final which turned out to the decisive factor,” he said.

Mohammad Abdullah said the team was a bunch of talented footballers. “Talent-wise we believe we were the best. I also thank all those who prayed for our success.”