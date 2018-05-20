Sun May 20, 2018
May 20, 2018

Religious leader shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA: A religious scholar was gunned down by unidentified persons at Arif Street near the Sariab Road area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Maulana Habibullah, prayer leader of Jamia Bilal Mosque, was coming out the mosque when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him. He received multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The attackers managed to flee. Soon after the incident, the police reached the site and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital.

