Pak fast bowler Raees resumes bowling

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Roman Raees has resumed bowling after recovering from his knee injury.

Fast bowler got injured while diving to catch the ball in the match against Quetta Gladiators in the third edition of Pakistan Super League. After that as per doctor’s prescription, Roman stayed home to get well. Now after getting the injury recovered, player has started bowling with a short run-up. “Bowling with eight steps Allhumdolillah! Thanks Hanif Malik and Wajahat Thanvi for helping me in the late night training,” Raees said on social media, as he shared his training videos. The Islamabad United bowler Raees sustained a knee injury in February during the third edition of Pakistan Super League.