Siraj laments delay in consensus on caretaker PM

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has lamented the inability of the government and the opposition to develop timely consensus regarding the caretaker prime minister. When politicians failed to agree on important issues, the matters were decided at some other forum, he said while addressing a consultative meeting at Mansoorah on Saturday. JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch and JI Punjab Ameer Mian Maqsood Ahmed also addressed the event.

Sirajul Haq said a caretaker prime minister should be a person who was impartial, trustworthy and capable of holding fair and free elections.

He urged the Muslim world to stand by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the liberation of Baitul Maqdis. They should be ready for a decisive war for that, he added. He said the Turkish President had given a befitting reply to the US and Israel, and all the Muslim rulers should copy that. He warned if the Muslims states did not adopt a common line of action to resolve the Ummah's problems, they would be a soft target for the enemy which would pit the Muslin states against one another and achieve its goal.

He said Saudi Arabia-Iran tension was a matter of deep concern for the Ummah at present. He said if the relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran had been cordial, neither the US would have had the courage to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, nor Israel would have dared to commit the massacre of Palestinians. He said it was imperative that Saudi Arabia and Iran removed their mutual misunderstandings.

Sirajul Haq also called for across the board accountability, saying that incomplete accountability served no purpose. He said that as the people were observing fast during the month of Ramazan for personal purification, they should also resolve to free the country from the corrupt leadership. He said if the political parties did not give tickets to dishonest people, the menace of corruption could be easily wiped out.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, who is also Secretary General of the MMA, condemned the unprovoked Indian firing at the Sialkot working boundary causing six deaths. He called Indian Prime Minister Modi master mind of terrorism and bloodletting in Pakistan. He said India, with US and Israel's support, had become a serious threat to the world peace. He stressed upon the UN to check the Indian brutalities in held-Kashmir and take necessary steps for the solution of the Kashmir issue.

Liaqat Baloch said although the corrupt mafia was highly powerful, the nation wanted eradication of the cancer of corruption to put the country on the path to progress and stability. He impressed upon the state institutions to go ahead with the process of accountability without disturbing the elections schedule.