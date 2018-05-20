Gaza massacre

In a recent OIC meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked all Muslim countries to join hands to resist Israeli brutalities against Palestinian. The summit was called after on Monday (May 14) more than 50 people were killed by Israeli forces. The Muslim world is at a critical juncture in this rapidly changing world order. Israel, emboldened by the America’s complicity, has subjected Palestinians to unending agony and violence. Israel continues to kill Palestinians with impunity due to the growing schism among Muslim countries.

The soft stance espoused by a few Muslim countries in relation to Israel is proving detrimental to the Palestine cause. It is hoped that the OIC will not become another UN, which has never done enough for both the Palestine and Kashmir issues. The recent OIC summit would only prove a flash in the pan, if we didn’t break our silence in the face of Israeli aggression. It is time the Muslim world shunned their mutual differences to help the people of Palestine.

Naqeeb Hussain ( Parachinar )