Rehman Malik for taking Modi to ICC

Islamabad: Former Interior Minister Abdul Rehman Malik Tuesday repeated his demand that the government depute the Attorney General to move a case against Indian PM Narendra Modi in International Criminal Court (ICC) against Indian human rights violation and crimes against humanity carried out by Indian Forces under his command.

While addressing a conference on “Brutalities on India in Kashmir” where he was invited as the chief guest, Senator Malik strongly condemned the Indian brutalities in Kashmir. He said that he is proud of his party PPP and its leadership Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who always kept the issue of Kashmir has on the top of manifesto and will always stand by the people of Kashmir in their legal struggle for the self-determination and freedom from illegal confinement of India.

He said from this forum he appeals the High Commissioner for Human Rights, United Nations, to constitute a high powered Commission to visit Indian Held Kashmir to investigate the human rights violations there.

He said that he is hurt by the silence of OIC, United Nations and other international organisations and so-called champions of human rights on the brutalities of Indian Forces under the command on Indian Prime Minister Modi. “I will admit with apology that we [Pakistanis] failed on the Kashmir issue due to our individualistic approach while the issue of Kashmir demands collective efforts, approach and wisdom,” said Malik.

He said that today every inch of Muslim world is burning but as usual OIC is sleeping even at this critical time. While condemning the Israeli aggressions and mass killings of oppressed Palestine people, Senator Malik said he would like to ask US President Donald Trump would his statement be the same if his own family had faced same aggression and brutalities as people of Palestine and Kashmir?

He said earlier he had written a letter to Trump that US discriminatory policy towards the Muslims world will create chaos among Muslims and the discrimination will take the world towards WW-III.

He said, “I am compelled to address you (Modi) with a Charge Sheet to you and your government on your brutal actions in the Indian Occupied Kashmir where the Indian Army under your command is killing hundreds of citizens including children and women. These extra-judicial killings have become a routine of Indian Army. The Kashmiri females are being sexually abused by the Indian Security forces.”

He wrote that the nexus of RSS with Daish is emerging as an ambassador from Middle East in Dehli had confirmed training of numerous Indians by IS in Kurdistan. According to the reports, RSS and IS are operating to eliminate the Kashmiri Muslims from Indian Held Kashmir to implement the larger plan of India to cleanse the Kashmiri Muslims from Kashmir, writes Malik.

He said that as active member of RSS, which is involved in massacre of Muslims in India, PM Modi’s hands are stained with the blood of thousands innocents Muslims who are the citizens of his own country.

The PPP leader said Modi has increased the number of troops in Kashmir to the level of 700,000-plus to kill and inflict wounds to peace loving armless innocent Kashmiris who are struggling for the right of self-determination as per resolution of UNO dated April 21, 1948.

Senator Malik said that not only in Kashmir but Indian PM Modi is sending terrorist like Kulbushan to Pakistan, who was found involved in killing of innocent Pakistanis in Balochistan and other parts of the country.