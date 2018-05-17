Throwing, burning of garbage banned in Multan

MULTAN: The city district government has warned the citizens against throwing/burning of garbage and spreading dirt at open places, putting a ban on all such practices.

The municipal corporation has assured functioning of all the 33 water filtration plants in the city. Addressing a press conference here at the circuit house, Multan Deputy Commissioner Zahid Sohail said the city cleanliness arrangements had been examined and viable solution to the core issues had been suggested.

“The attendance of sanitary workers has been ensured. The waste management staff will work round-the-clock in double shifts to ensure cleanliness in the city. Each union council would be provided a rickshaw to carry dirt and garbage from the UC areas. The Solid Waste Management is facing the shortage of workers which is reduced from 2,600 to 1,200,” he informed.