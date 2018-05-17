Faisalabad Bar to hold protest against genocide of Palestinians today

FAISALABAD: The District Bar Association (DBA) members will wear black armbands and hoist a black flag at the DBA building against the Israeli atrocities on Friday (tomorrow).

Addressing a hurriedly-called meeting of the DBA members, DBA president Amjad Hussain Malik demanded the United Nations and other world organisations to take up the issue of Palestinians’ genocide by Israel and its allies. He also called upon the government of Pakistan to take up this issue at the international forums and extend full support to Palestinians. The DBA have strongly condemned ruthless shelling and bombardment of Israeli forces on innocent Palestinians, which claimed 62 lives of innocent Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the members of pharmacists association Wednesday staged a demonstration at Chowk Zila Council here against the pharmaceutical companies which were allegedly manufacturing imitative drugs.

The association’s local leaders demanded immediate posting of a pharmacist at the hospitals, having the 25-bed capacity, in addition to deploying another pharmacist for daily or periodical checking of the medical stores. They said that if their demands were not accepted by the Punjab government then they would start the province-wide protest.