‘BQIP issues to be resolved soon’

KARACHI: The Sindh government will facilitate the ongoing industrial project, Bin Qasim Industrial Park worth over Rs30 billion, in the country’s second Special Economic Zone under SEZ Act 2012, a statement said on Wednesday.

SEZ Authority Chief Executive Officer Abdul Azeem Uqaili said that the authority is committed to resolve the issues of investors regarding provision of electricity, gas and infrastructure on priority basis with the cooperation of stakeholders, it added.

These new industries will play a major role in the economic development of the country; hence, “we have to resolve their problems on priority basis”, he added.

This he said, while presiding over a meeting with the industrialists, top management of K-Electric, SSGC, Zone Developer and other stakeholders.

K-Electric’s Distribution Head Amer Zia assured the meeting that K-Electric will extend all possible support in this regard.

Mudassar Iqbal, CEO of National Industrial Parks (NIP), also assured that the provincial government will fulfill their commitment as developer of BQIP SEZ. The SEZ Authority recommended a working plan, which was agreed upon by all stakeholders.