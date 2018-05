APNS members for Federal Capital, KP, Balochistan bodies named

KARACHI: The President Hameed Haroonand and Secretary General Sarmad Ali of All Pakistan Newspapers Society have nominated Khushnood Ali Khan as Chairman and Sardar Khan Niazi as Vice Chairman of the Federal Capital Committee (Islamabad/Rawalpindi), Syed Haroon Shah, Chairman and Syed Ayaz Badshahas, Vice Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Provincial Committee. They have also nominated Syed Mumtaz Ahmad Shah as Chairman and Javid Ahmed as Vice Chairman of Balochistan Provincial Committee, says an APNS press release. The members nominated on the committees are as under:

Federal capital committee (Islamabad/Rawalpindi): Khushnood Ali Khan Chairman, Daily Sahafat, Sardar Khan Niazi Vice Chairman, Daily Patriot, Mehtab Khan, Member as Vice President, Waseem Ahmed, Member, Finance Secretary, Bilal Mahmood, Member, Joint Secretary, Ghulam Akbar, Member, Daily Al-Akhbar, Danish Iftikhar, Member, Daily Asas, Syed Amjad Ali, Member, Daily Jang, Tahir Owais, Member, Daily Dawn, Tahir Mughal, Member, Daily Nawa-i-Pak, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Member, Daily Pakistan Observer, Mian Fazal Elahi, Member, M/Diplomatic Focus, Ansar Mahmood Bhatti, member, M/ Centre Line.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provincial committee: Syed Haroon Shah, Chairman, Daily Wahdat, Syed Ayaz Badshah, Vice Chairman, Daily Mashriq Peshawar, Abdul Wahid Yousufi, Member, Daily Aaj, Bari Malik, Member, Daily Watan, Imran Haider, Member, D/ Frontier Times, Ashfaq Ahmed Mufti, Member, Daily Ilhaq, Rahatullah Khan, Member, Daily Aeen, Javed Khan Afridi, Member, D/Payam-e-Khyber, Qaiser Rizvi, Member, Daily Jiddat.

Balochistan provincial committee: Syed Mumtaz Ahmad Shah, Chairman, Daily Mashriq, Quetta, Javid Ahmed, Vice Chairman, Daily Atemad, Arif Baloch, Member, D/Balochistan Express, Waseem Ahmed, Member, Finance Secretary, Anwar Sajidi, Member, Daily Intekhab, Mohammad Azhar, Member, Daily Jang, Quetta, Dr. Asif Malik, Member, Daily Tijarat, Quetta, M. Anwar Nasir, Member, D/Balochistan News, Muhammad Haider Amin, Member, D/Balochistan Times.