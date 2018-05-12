Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

May 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Team named for Women’s Asia Cup

Team named for Women’s Asia Cup

LAHORE: The women’s national selection committee headed by Jalaluddin on Friday selected a 15-member squad for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup, says a press release.

The Women’s Asia Cup will be held from June 3-10 in Malaysia.Besides Malaysia and Pakistan, other teams taking part in the tournament are Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Pakistan team: Bismah Maroof (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Bibi Nahida, Jaweria Rauf, Syeda Nain Fatima Abidi, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Wadood, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Rashid, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Nashra Sundhu, Anam Amin, Natalia Parvaiz, Diana Baig. Reserve players: Fareeha Mahmood, Rameen Shamim, Fazila Ikhlaq, Aliya Riaz.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar