Team named for Women’s Asia Cup

LAHORE: The women’s national selection committee headed by Jalaluddin on Friday selected a 15-member squad for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup, says a press release.

The Women’s Asia Cup will be held from June 3-10 in Malaysia.Besides Malaysia and Pakistan, other teams taking part in the tournament are Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Pakistan team: Bismah Maroof (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Bibi Nahida, Jaweria Rauf, Syeda Nain Fatima Abidi, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Wadood, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Rashid, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Nashra Sundhu, Anam Amin, Natalia Parvaiz, Diana Baig. Reserve players: Fareeha Mahmood, Rameen Shamim, Fazila Ikhlaq, Aliya Riaz.