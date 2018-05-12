Abid Boxer protection plea: LHC gives ministry time to submit report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday gave a chance to the interior ministry to submit a reply on a petition seeking protection for former police inspector Abid Boxer, who was taken into custody by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) police in a fraud case.

Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq was hearing the petition, moved by Jaffar Rafi, the father-in-law of Abid Boxer.

During the proceedings, an officer, on behalf of the ministry, pleaded with the court to give some time to submit a reply. The court accepted the plea and gave time to the ministry for its reply.

Jaffar Rafi, the father-in-law of Abid Boxer, had moved the petition and submitted that there was a strong apprehension that Pakistani police would kill Boxer in a fake encounter after bringing him back to the country with the help of Interpol.

He said a number of fabricated cases had been registered against his son-in-law only because of political reasons. He asked the court to summon the record of all cases and order the FIA and the police to ensure protection of Boxer.

He pleaded that the right of a fair trial of Boxer should be protected as guaranteed under Article 10-A of the Constitution.

