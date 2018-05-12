Youth killed, 24 hurt in Hafizabad accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: A youth was killed while 24 others sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Friday. In the first incident, two motorcycles collided with each other near Muttam village. As a result, Muhammad Irshad, s/o Muhammad Khan and a resident of Sukheke, died on the spot while four others, including two children, sustained injuries. In another incident, a bus was carrying passengers to Faisalabad from Sialkot when it overturned near Kot Panah village. As a result, more than 20 passengers were injured and rushed to the DHQ Hospital.
Child dies after falling from roof: An eight-year-old child died after falling from a roof at Mohallah Qazipura on Friday. Muhammad Ibrahim was playing on the roof of his house when he fell down in a street and sustained critical injuries.
