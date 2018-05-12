Sat May 12, 2018
World

AFP
May 12, 2018

Thousands in Indonesia protest US embassy move to Jerusalem

JAKARTA: Thousands of Indonesian Muslims rallied in Jakarta Friday against US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The protest was the latest in a series of protests across the Islamic world sparked by Trump’s announcement in December. The Trump administration is also moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It is due to be inaugurated on Monday. Thousands of protesters gathered in the Indonesian capital’s National Monument park, waving Palestinian flags and carrying banners — including one that read “Stop, Trump!”

Earlier on Friday, President Joko Widodo reiterated Indonesia’s support to the Palestinian people.“We, together with all Indonesian people, will continue to fight with the Palestinians. Palestine will always be at the centre of Indonesia’s diplomacy,” he said at the opening of a meeting of Islamic scholars.

