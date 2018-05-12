Volkswagen to recall 410,000 cars

Frankfurt am Main: German carmaker Volkswagen said on Friday it would recall 410,000 cars from its own brand and Spanish subsidiary Seat over faulty seat belts, warning customers not to use the middle seat in the meantime.

"There is the possibility that in rare situations... when the rear centre seat and the rear left seat are occupied at the same time, the left seat belt lock could be unintentionally released" on some 219,000 2018 VW Polo cars, the group said in a statement.

A spokesman told news agency DPA that some 191,000 Seat Ibiza and Arona vehicles with similar seat belt locks were also affected.

"The brand advises its customers not to use the middle seat of the new Polo until the car will be equipped with the redesigned belt lock fixture," for which it is awaiting final regulatory approval.