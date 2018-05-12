Apparel industry pleads for part in policy planning

LAHORE: Readymade garment sector has pressed the government to take all the stakeholders including the value-added textile sector on board in the finalisation/implementation of the federal budget and all trade as well as industrial policies, The News has learnt.

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association made a point of this proposal in a letter written to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“From the very beginning, we took the stance that the implementation of policies without taking all the stakeholders on board will not be fruitful,” Sheikh Luqman Amin, senior vice chairman PRGMEA, said.

“Therefore, a PRGMEA delegation will like to meet the PM at his office on urgent basis to highlight the concerns of apparel sector and [to seek help] to find out the ways and means for enhancing the export.”

Amin said the PRGMEA was the main stakeholder of the apparel sector. “Apparel industry has a pivotal contribution in foreign exchange earnings, generation of large number of employment opportunities in the whole textile chain, and exports of up to $5 billion a year,” he said. The industry official said the PRGMEA wanted to see economic activities, progress, and prosperity, which necessitate setting the right directions in consultation with the stakeholders.

“We need to work together to overcome trade deficit and take steps to increase industrial and economic growth” Amin said adding the government should be fully interactive with the industry before formulating and legislating its policies.

He called for undertaking all possible measures including policy initiatives to create an enabling environment for the businesses to grow and making our products more competitive in the international market.

“The government will have to incorporate our proposals in the budget as they can help ensure a tangible increase in exports for twin advantages of reducing trade deficit and increasing employment,” the PRGMEA official said.