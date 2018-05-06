Landlord among two dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons, including a prominent landlord, were killed and two others sustained injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire on them in Prova tehsil on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Manzoor Abbas Ansari, a landlord, was on his way to his fields in Mianli village when unidentified gunmen fired at his vehicle.

As a result, he was killed on the spot while his driver Muhammad Akram and two passers-by sustained injuries.

The body and the injured were taken to the hospital where one of the injured, Hafiz Dadullah, also succumbed to his injuries.

The bodies, after autopsy in the hospital, were handed over to the family members for burial.

The police registered the case and started investigation. It could not be ascertained whether the attack was sectarian-related or result of some personal enmity.