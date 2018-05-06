Four die in Faisalabad road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Four persons, including a girl, were killed in separate road accidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.
Police spokesman said here Saturday that a speeding car turned turtle at Canal Road near Wapda City. As a result, 25-year-old girl Mah Noor of Raza Town died on-the-spot due to serious injuries while 27-year-old Asmaar was shifted to hospital for treatment.
In another accident, a speeding rickshaw hit a motorcycle near Jinnah Colony. As a result, motorcyclist Ghulam Rasool (60) of Hajveri Town received serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
In yet another accident, a speeding trailer hit a car near Chak No 420-GB. As a result, car-rider Abid of Sahiwal died on-the-spot, whereas his wife Shahida was shifted to hospital.
Similarly, 37-year-old farmer Shareef, a resident of Chak No 494-GB was hit to death by a tractor-trolley. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.
