Four die in Faisalabad road accidents

FAISALABAD: Four persons, including a girl, were killed in separate road accidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that a speeding car turned turtle at Canal Road near Wapda City. As a result, 25-year-old girl Mah Noor of Raza Town died on-the-spot due to serious injuries while 27-year-old Asmaar was shifted to hospital for treatment.

In another accident, a speeding rickshaw hit a motorcycle near Jinnah Colony. As a result, motorcyclist Ghulam Rasool (60) of Hajveri Town received serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In yet another accident, a speeding trailer hit a car near Chak No 420-GB. As a result, car-rider Abid of Sahiwal died on-the-spot, whereas his wife Shahida was shifted to hospital.

Similarly, 37-year-old farmer Shareef, a resident of Chak No 494-GB was hit to death by a tractor-trolley. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.