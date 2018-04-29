Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to finish third in U12 tennis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to finish at number three in the South Asian Under-12 Tennis Championship that concluded in Nepal on Friday.
After getting beaten by Nepal 1-2 in the semi-final on Thursday, Pakistan brushed aside Sri Lanka 2-0 to finish third.
In the third position playoff, Huzaifa Khan got better of Lisal Goonetilleke 6-1, 6-4 while Hamid Israr overpowered Vichinth Nilaweera 6-1,-6 1.
Earlier in the semi-final, Nepal edged out Pakistan 2-1. Aki Zuben Rawat defeated Huzaifa Khan 6-3, 6-3 with Hamid Israr beating Aarav Samrat Hada 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-0 to make it 1-1. Aki Zuben Rawat/Aarav Samrat Hada outplayed M Huzaifa Khan/Hamid Israr in the doubles 6-2, 6-2 to win the match.
