Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to finish third in U12 tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to finish at number three in the South Asian Under-12 Tennis Championship that concluded in Nepal on Friday.

After getting beaten by Nepal 1-2 in the semi-final on Thursday, Pakistan brushed aside Sri Lanka 2-0 to finish third.

In the third position playoff, Huzaifa Khan got better of Lisal Goonetilleke 6-1, 6-4 while Hamid Israr overpowered Vichinth Nilaweera 6-1,-6 1.

Earlier in the semi-final, Nepal edged out Pakistan 2-1. Aki Zuben Rawat defeated Huzaifa Khan 6-3, 6-3 with Hamid Israr beating Aarav Samrat Hada 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-0 to make it 1-1. Aki Zuben Rawat/Aarav Samrat Hada outplayed M Huzaifa Khan/Hamid Israr in the doubles 6-2, 6-2 to win the match.