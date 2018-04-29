Will consult not confront army if its role seen in politics: Zardari

KARACHI: Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is more successful if compared with former generals.

In an exclusive interview with Saleem Safi in the Geo News programme Jirga, he said Gen Bajwa is the first general who felt that the border with Afghanistan should be fenced. He said if he sees any role of the army in politics, he will educate it instead of confronting it.

On the changing political scenario and forthcoming elections, he said some people consider the PTI a party but “we don’t”. He said if people are leaving the PPP and there is no "tax" on those leaving or joining the party.

When asked who broke your heart, he said his heart is immune to breakage. On sale of votes in the recent Senate elections, he said he used his personal influence in these elections. When asked if it is not unjust that Sadiq Sanjrani is the Senate chairman instead of Raza Rabbani, he said he “is Sadiq, so he is needed”.

When told Nawaz Sharif is talking about a new social contract, Zardari said: “Qadam Barhao (move ahead) Nawaz Sharif we are not with you.” The interview will be telecast today (Saturday) at 10:05pm.