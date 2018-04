National Women Squash begins

LAHORE: The main round of 1st Chief Minister Punjab National Women Squash Championship-2018 started at Punjab Squash Complex Lahore on Friday.

On the opening day 12 matches were played and four byes given. Colorful opening ceremony was held in which Secretary Punjab Squash Association Sheraz Saleem was the chief guest. At this moment VP Punjab Tariq Farooq Rana, Imran Ahmed, Asim, Arshad, Sohaib, Shahid and many squash lovers were also present. All top seeded players qualified for the quarterfinals with just one upset recorded in under-19 girls category.

Results: Suliya Chaudry (PB) beat Tayyaba Abbass (PB) 11/8, 5/11, 11/8, 10/12, 11/6 (29 minute). Bushra Khalid (PB) beat Shanza (PB) 11/3, 11/3, 11/3 (15 minutes), Rushna Mehboob (Army) beat Rozina Mohsin (PB) 11/5, 11/1, 11/2 (15 minutes), Shafaq Chaudry (PB) beat Shumaila (PB) 7/11, 11/4, 11/3, 11/6 (29 minutes), Tehrima Islam (Sindh) beat Mahwish (PB) 11/8, 11/1, 11/5 (14 minutes), Saima Shaukat (PB) beat Meshall Khalid (PB) 11/0, 11/1, 11/2 (10 minutes), Kalsoom Bibi (PB) beat Rukhsar (PB) 11/7, 11/3, 11/9 (25 minutes), Riffat Khan (WAPDA) beat Sehrish Manaher (PB) 11/1, 11/2, 11/2 (11 minutes). Zoya Khalid (Army) qualified for the quarterfinal with a bye

Under-19 girls category: Sibgha Arshad (Pb) beat Sameen Riaz (PB) 11/1, 11/1, 11/0 (9 minutes), Sulaiya Chaudry (PB) beat Tayyaba Abbass (PB) 11/8, 5/11, 11/8, 10/12, 11/6 (29 minute)., Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (SNGPL) beat Amna Khan (PB) 11/1, 11/0, 11/1 (11 minutes), Syeda Shahbano (PB) beat Kafia Saleem PB) 11/2, 11/3, 11/2 (12 minutes), Fajar Hamid (PB) beat Muskan Shahbaz (PB) 11/6, 11/5, 11/4 (18 minutes).

Amna Fayyaz (PIA), Noorul Huda (SNGPL), Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) qualified for the qauarter-finals with byes.