Jr hockey camp shifted to Karachi

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation has shifted the national junior hockey team camp from Islamabad to Karachi.
The training camp for the junior probables originally planned at the Pakistan Sports Board in Islamabad will now start on April 29 at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi. The players have been asked to report to coach Kamran Ashraf.
