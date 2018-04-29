Karate camp concludes

LAHORE: Kyokushin karate training camp with a main theme of developing self-defence and physical fitness among journalists children concluded at Lahore Press Club on Friday.

Self defence for today’s circumstances both boys and girls are very necessary ingredient. They taught how to defend by using kicks, punches and elbows. They were also taught how to fight and our come their opponent. The basic concept of how to attack and counter attack, said the camp instructor.

Trainees also apply karate practice, shadow fight. The Governor Body of Lahore Press Club gave full support to Pakistan Karate Organization Kyokushin Kai Kan for his services regarding promotion of physical health and confidence at the end President Karate Organization International Shihan Atta Hussain Butt, International Refry announced that this camp will be continued after Ramadan and all participants will be awarded with participation certificates and gold shield.