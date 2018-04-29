Malaysia rout Pakistan 12-1 in Olympic Hockey qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: Yet another tournament and yet another humiliation for Pakistan hockey as Malaysia set a new record hammering Pakistan 12-1 in the Youth Olympics qualifier Friday in Bangkok (Thailand).

It was Pakistan’s worst ever performance in any form of hockey. After suffering record defeat against Malaysia Pakistan required to beat Bangladesh at least to stay in connection to qualify for semi-finals.

However, yet again disaster struck Pakistan hockey as Bangladesh held greenshirts 3-3 to deprived Pakistan of a place in Youth Olympics. Pakistan thus failed to qualify for semis. From Pakistan pool Malaysia and Bangladesh now made it to the last four stage. Last time Pakistan not only qualified for Youth Olympics but went on to play the final where they were edged out by Australia 1-2.