Cop among three injured in DI Khan checkpost attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including a cop, sustained injuries when unidentified persons threw a hand-grenade on a police checkpost outside Commerce College on Friday, official sources said.

They said that the terrorists, riding a motorcycle, hurled a hand-grenade on a police checkpost on Circular Road outside the Commerce College.

As a result, three persons, including a policeman, and two passers-by sustained injuries. The attackers managed to flee the scene.

The injured including a cop Abdur Rehman, Shehbaz and Habib were taken to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Following the incident, the security forces and the police reached the spot and started search operation after cordoning off the area.

It was learnt that it was second attack on the police checkpost within the current week.