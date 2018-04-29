Sun April 29, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Dry weather

LAHORE : Dry weather was observed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm may occur at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. No rainfall was recorded at any place in the country.

