Textile mill fire brought under control after daylong battle

A fire which broke out at a cloth factory in Federal B Industrial Area on Thursday night raged through Friday until it was brought under control in the afternoon.

Officials at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Fire Brigade’s central control room told The News that the blaze erupted in Lucky Textile Mill at 8pm on Thursday. They said two fire tenders were rushed to the site, but fire flared up suddenly during the firefighting operation on Thursday midnight.

The added more fire engines were dispatched to the mill, and later fire trucks from across the metropolis were called in to take part in the operation. Fire brigade officials said that 20 to 22 fire engines were trying to control the fire till Friday morning, and the blaze was brought under control by Friday afternoon.

However, officials at Fire Brigade’s central control room said the fire had not been extinguished by the time this report was filed in the evening. They added that 10 fire engines were still present at the textile mill to put off the blaze.

Officials said Lucky Textile Mill located near Lucky One Mall was a three-storey building and the fire erupted on the second floor where cloth was kept. They said firefighting efforts were under way when the flames flared up and engulfed ground and upper floors of the building.

Fire Brigade officials said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, and they would start an investigation after the operation was over. Feberal B Industrial Area Police Station SHO Sajid Javed said there was no worker at the industrial unit when the fire broke out. He said the cloth stock had been reduced to ashes, and there were certain pockets of the factory where the fire was igniting again and again.