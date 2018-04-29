DG Khan female teacher defies semi-tribal traditions to reach school

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Wearing helmet, a veiled female teacher uses to travel on motorcycle by defying all hardships and traditions of the semi-tribal area to reach her school, which is 27km from her native town Basti Sokar in the foothills of Suleman ranges in Taunsa Sharif tehsil.

Mah Jabeen Baloch, , 33, is serving as a junior school teacher at Government Girls Primary School, Basti Kaleri. Talking to The News, Baloch said due to transport issues, she mustered up courage to teach her students. Baloch said her relatives and neighbours opposed her driving the bike as the route from her home to school was not safe and most of the portion is unmetalled too. The students said she was the most punctual and regular teacher coupled with a well-mannered personality. She completed her MA from Bahauddin Zakariya University in political science.

It is to be noted here that few months back, security forces had killed terrorists during an operation near Basti Kaleri. She said she was ready to face all issues for giving education to the womenfolk in this far-flung and ignored area.