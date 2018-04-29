Xi meets Modi, eyes new chapter in ties

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping sought to open a "new chapter" in relations between China and India as he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for a summit aimed at mending ties strained by a border dispute.

Xi greeted Modi at a Hubei province museum in the city of Wuhan for what has been billed as an "informal" meeting that will continue on Saturday. While last year´s high-altitude standoff in the Himalayas has been resolved, the world´s most populous countries have a long history of mistrust.

New Delhi has also raised concerns about Beijing´s Belt and Road Initiative, a global trade infrastructure programme that includes a major project through Azad Kashmir. Friday’s meeting included the museum tour, a meeting and dinner. On Saturday, they will walk along the East Lake, ride a boat and have lunch together, according to the Indian leader´s official agenda.

"I hope that the prime minister and I can open a new chapter in Sino-Indian relations during this meeting," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The Chinese leader said the two sides have established a good working relationship and Beijing was willing to build a closer partnership and cooperation in all fields.

"I want to make our countries’ friendly relations ceaselessly grow stronger, to make them rush forward without pause like the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers, eternally moving forward," Xi said.