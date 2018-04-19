184 Iqra University graduates awarded degrees

Islamabad: Iqra University (IU) Islamabad Campus Wednesday handed out bachelors, masters and PhD degrees to the students of fashion and textile design, computer sciences, telecommunications, business administration, electronic engineering and social sciences at the Convention Centre, says a press release.

At the ceremony degrees, gold medals and awards were conferred upon as many as 200 graduates of the university. The ceremony was marked with the deep appreciation from teachers, parents and high motivation by the rector.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest on the convocation. The officials of Iqra University including chairman, chancellor, vice chancellor, project director and vice president were also present on the occasion.

A total of 120 bachelors, 61 masters and three PhDs were awarded degrees out of which 16 were gold medallists. At the end of ceremony, Senate chairman addressed the convocation and congratulated all the students and their parents. He terms the graduating students as future leaders of Pakistan.